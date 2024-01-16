WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) PT Raised to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WT. UBS Group initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.4 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.42.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at about $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,022,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,407,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

