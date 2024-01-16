Windward (LON:WNWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.00

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.53), with a volume of 30594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Windward from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £102.78 million, a PE ratio of -857.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.92.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

