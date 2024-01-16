Windsor Advisory Group LLC Invests $620,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $409.89. 19,531,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,411,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $273.89 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.78.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.