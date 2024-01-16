Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSR. StockNews.com cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

