WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $110,435.86

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.49 million and $110,435.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00162520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

