Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WCP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.06.

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,143. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.65 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.14489 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,400 shares of company stock worth $794,300. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

