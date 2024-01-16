Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE WTE opened at C$28.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$22.73 and a 1-year high of C$33.72.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.59 million for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 28.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6440092 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 91.50%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.