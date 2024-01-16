Westpark Capital Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Buy

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.93.
Tenable Stock Up 1.8 %
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,367. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 537,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
