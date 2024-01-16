Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Buys A$29,669.37 in Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Nora Scheinkestel acquired 1,285 shares of Westpac Banking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$23.09 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of A$29,669.37 ($19,779.58).

Nora Scheinkestel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Nora Scheinkestel purchased 284 shares of Westpac Banking stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$21.27 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of A$6,040.11 ($4,026.74).

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Westpac Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.64. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.