Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Western Digital Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

