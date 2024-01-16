West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $346.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.63 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

