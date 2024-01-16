Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to Hold

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

