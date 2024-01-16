Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,280,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,142,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,334,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

