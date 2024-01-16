Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,159,461. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $169.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

