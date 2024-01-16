Wedbush Raises Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target to $29.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2028 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRAX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of PRAX opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $78.75.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.25) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

