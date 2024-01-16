WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.54 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $212.42 million and $9.54 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,114,976,582 coins and its circulating supply is 3,398,417,451 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,114,700,769.923963 with 3,398,141,641.0258365 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06165512 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,398,785.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

