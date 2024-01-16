Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Watsco worth $65,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,014,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,843,000 after buying an additional 124,309 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 2.2 %

WSO stock traded down $9.11 on Tuesday, hitting $398.55. 89,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.25 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.80.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.