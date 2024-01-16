Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.06.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

