W. P. Carey Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,821 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 1,170 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

WPC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 235,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

