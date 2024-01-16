VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CDC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 177,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,186. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $983.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,122.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,779.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,383,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

