VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CDC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 177,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,186. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $983.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,122.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,779.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
