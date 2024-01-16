Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

