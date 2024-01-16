Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.54

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 423231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Verano from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Verano Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Verano had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $240.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

