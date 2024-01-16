VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.