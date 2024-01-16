VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
