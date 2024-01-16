Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.76. 962,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,050. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

