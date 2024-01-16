Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 456,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

