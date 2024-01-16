Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $135.99. 128,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,060. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $156.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

