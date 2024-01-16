Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Money Concepts Capital Corp’s Largest Position

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,759. The company has a market capitalization of $348.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $439.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

