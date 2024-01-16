Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.46. 39,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,832. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.