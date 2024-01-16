Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after purchasing an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.26. 130,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,854. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average is $197.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.