Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

