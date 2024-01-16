Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,435,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 4,232,798 shares.The stock last traded at $77.49 and had previously closed at $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

