Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,435,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 4,232,798 shares.The stock last traded at $77.49 and had previously closed at $77.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Energy
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.