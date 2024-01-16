Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Allworth Financial LP’s 9th Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.45% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $232,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.68. 212,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

