Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,335 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,177,000 after purchasing an additional 416,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after buying an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,271 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,434,000.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. 669,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,864. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2617 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

