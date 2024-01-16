Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $80.89. 9,657,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,967,964. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

