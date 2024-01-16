Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.64. 1,373,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,460. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

