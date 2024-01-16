Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Increased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 4.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.47. 51,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

