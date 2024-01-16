Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.10. The stock had a trading volume of 197,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,533. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $314.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.25 and its 200 day moving average is $288.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

