Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is 5th Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.1% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,575,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

