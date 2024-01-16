Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.86. 1,463,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

