VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.86

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.86 and last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 3043987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.48.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

