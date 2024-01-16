VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. 933,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,264. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

