Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $13.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Energy traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 6729962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 41,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.80 and a beta of 1.84.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
