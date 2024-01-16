United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

UPS opened at $158.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

