UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,458 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares during the quarter. UiPath comprises approximately 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 8,728,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,920. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

