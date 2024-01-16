UBS Group Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $26.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. 132,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,970. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

