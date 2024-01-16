UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,963 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after buying an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,909,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,289 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 1,743,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

