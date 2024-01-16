Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Cut by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 19.4% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. 19,486,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,110,740. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $64.92.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

