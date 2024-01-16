Turnstone Biologics Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TSBX) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Turnstone Biologics’ (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 17th. Turnstone Biologics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,004 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Turnstone Biologics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Turnstone Biologics in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

