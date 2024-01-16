Turnstone Biologics Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TSBX) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Turnstone Biologics’ (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 17th. Turnstone Biologics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $80,000,004 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Turnstone Biologics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Turnstone Biologics Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSBX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $13.20.
Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.
