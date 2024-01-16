Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $720.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.06.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

