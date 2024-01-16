TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
NYSE:TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
